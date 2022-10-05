37Protocol (37C) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $570.42 Million

37Protocol (37C) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One 37Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003672 BTC on exchanges. 37Protocol has a total market capitalization of $570.42 million and $87,555.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol launched on July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “37Protocol (37C) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 37Protocol has a current supply of 777,777,777 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 37Protocol is 0.76367497 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $117,244.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://37protocol.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

