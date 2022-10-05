4,297 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

