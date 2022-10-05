44 Wealth Management LLC Has $305,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after buying an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

