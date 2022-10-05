44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,567 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,567 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

