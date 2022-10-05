4ART Coin (4ART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,206.00

4ART Coin (4ART) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One 4ART Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4ART Coin has a total market cap of $35.86 million and $10,206.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4ART Coin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

4ART Coin Profile

4ART Coin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4ART Coin is www.4art-technologies.com.

Buying and Selling 4ART Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs."

