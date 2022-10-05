54,250 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.46.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

