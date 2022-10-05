61,556 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 61,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

