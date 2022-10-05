888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 230

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 128.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 888 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.86 ($6.26).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.22) on Monday. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 90.60 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.36. The firm has a market cap of £449.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.14.

In related news, insider Yariv Dafna purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($28,516.19). In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 28,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06). Also, insider Yariv Dafna bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($28,516.19).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

