88mph Achieves Market Capitalization of $983,316.91 (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. 88mph has a total market cap of $983,316.91 and approximately $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00010554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.09 or 0.99996677 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007033 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003445 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051206 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009990 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063477 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004941 BTC.
About 88mph
MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling 88mph
