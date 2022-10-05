908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,989,075.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 30,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,075.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 20,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $391,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 908,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,796,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,638. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 26.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,034 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 4.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,294 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $4,128,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $3,327,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASS opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.50. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

