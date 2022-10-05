A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,763.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,763.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,332,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after buying an additional 163,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 582,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. A10 Networks has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

