A2DAO Price Reaches $0.0501 on Top Exchanges (ATD)

A2DAO (ATD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One A2DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, A2DAO has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. A2DAO has a total market capitalization of $856,216.00 and $99,674.00 worth of A2DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

A2DAO Coin Profile

A2DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. A2DAO’s total supply is 17,124,457 coins. A2DAO’s official website is a2dao.com. A2DAO’s official Twitter account is @a2dao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling A2DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project.The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows getting the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as A2DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

