Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 615,300 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,300 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $183.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.13 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

