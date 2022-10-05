ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $93.21 million and $12,415.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,277.78 or 0.99966721 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051563 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00063622 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004887 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00087831 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,298.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

