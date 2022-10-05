Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $16.15 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $798.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $95,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

