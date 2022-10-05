AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00018333 BTC on popular exchanges. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $73.91 million and $3.14 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

AC Milan Fan Token was first traded on February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 19,960,000 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com/acmilan.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

