Achain Price Up 1% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Achain has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $42,705.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

