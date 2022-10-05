Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aclara Resources Price Performance

OTC:ARAAF opened at $0.25 on Monday. Aclara Resources has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.

About Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration of rare-earth metals in Chile. The company also involved in the exploration and development of rare earth mineral resources with approximately 451,985 hectares of mining concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

