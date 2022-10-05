Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aclara Resources Price Performance
OTC:ARAAF opened at $0.25 on Monday. Aclara Resources has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.
About Aclara Resources
