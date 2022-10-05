ACryptoSI One Day Volume Reaches $44,151.00 (ACSI)

ACryptoSI (ACSI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One ACryptoSI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ACryptoSI has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. ACryptoSI has a market cap of $459,942.57 and $44,151.00 worth of ACryptoSI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About ACryptoSI
The Reddit community for ACryptoSI is https://reddit.com/r/ACryptoS. ACryptoSI’s official Twitter account is @acryptosx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ACryptoSI
Receive News & Updates for ACryptoSI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACryptoSI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.