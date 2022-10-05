Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $199,724.24 and $71.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021252 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00269825 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00136967 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00729142 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00602250 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
Actinium Coin Profile
Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,637,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.
Actinium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.
