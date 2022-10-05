Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $199,724.24 and $71.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00269825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00136967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00729142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00602250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00603653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,637,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a cryptocurrency designed to be convenient, functional and secure.Featuring an active Lightning Network, Hardware Wallet integration, Tor Browser capabilities, as well as maintaining a heavy focus on education and every day application, Actinium aims to make blockchain technology useful for everyone. The Actinium Network is dedicated to sustaining a foundation of transparency and trust, which is why the project was launched fairly, meaning there is no pre-mine, no ICO, no pre-launch funding and no developer rewards of any sort associated with this project—whatsoever.Additionally, Actinium is completely decentralized featuring an open-source codebase available for review, critique, and change from anyone.Designed to continuously incorporate innovative new features accordingly. The future of blockchain technology is bright and The Actinium Network strives to be equally radiant by ensuring its users have access to all the advantages this industry has to offer, both now and in the future.The official Actinium ticker is “ACM” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

