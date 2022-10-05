Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.9 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

