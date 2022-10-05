Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS.

NYSE AYI opened at $167.50 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

