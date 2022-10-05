Adam K. Peterson Buys 40,000 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $735,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,196,195 shares in the company, valued at $40,366,064.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Up 5.0 %

RE/MAX stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $2,249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $210,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $23,429,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $72,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

