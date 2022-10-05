Adshares Reaches One Day Volume of $1.19 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $77.58 million and $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007103 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012250 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,895 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.