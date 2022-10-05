Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.44

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.44 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 99705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$638.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.36.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$997.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

