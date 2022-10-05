Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEDFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Aedifica from €141.50 ($144.39) to €132.50 ($135.20) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aedifica from €93.00 ($94.90) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Aedifica Stock Performance

Shares of AEDFF opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

