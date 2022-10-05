Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.31.
A has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies
In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:A opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
