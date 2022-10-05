Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.31.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.