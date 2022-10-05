Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agiliti by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 258,454 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agiliti by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Agiliti by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGTI stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

