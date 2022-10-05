Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agree Realty by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after buying an additional 979,274 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $54,282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after buying an additional 750,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

