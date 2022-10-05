AirCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,026.00 (AIR)

AirCoin (AIR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. AirCoin has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AirCoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AirCoin

AirCoin (CRYPTO:AIR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2021. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AirFox is a B2B platform that provides advertisers and lenders with more affordable mobile data. AirFox leverages the Ethereum blockchain as a digital ledger for the users' mobile phone data (behavior, personal information, user lifetime value, and opt-in advertisements), allowing the creation of a user score system that will determine if the user is a trustable credit recipient. Moreover, their applications (AirFox Browser and AirFox Recharge app) will allow the consumption of mobile internet (which is typically inflated mainly due to ads and trackers) to be reduced and enables users to receive micro-loans taking into account their telco data, wireless billing, device usage, web-sites browsed, applications used and AirFox, apps’ internal behavior in order to create a credit score AirToken (AIR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that works as the currency in the platform, allowing AirFox to give micro-loans. The token also allows the advertisers to buy data directly. Furthermore, it will also be used as a reward system for token holders, allowing them to keep a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the platform. “

