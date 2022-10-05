Akoin (AKN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Akoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akoin Profile

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io. The official message board for Akoin is medium.com/akoinofficial. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

