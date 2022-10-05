Akumin (AKU) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Akumin to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Akumin has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s peers have a beta of -1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million -$43.29 million -1.86 Akumin Competitors $1.04 billion $56.95 million 0.16

This table compares Akumin and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akumin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akumin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Akumin Competitors 136 721 1615 30 2.62

Akumin presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 68.59%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 88.62%. Given Akumin’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% Akumin Competitors -1,501.07% -52.49% -22.23%

Summary

Akumin peers beat Akumin on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

