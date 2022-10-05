Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given New €76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKZOY. Barclays dropped their price target on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.