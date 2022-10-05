Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.