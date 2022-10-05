Albemarle Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $30.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report released on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $30.60 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2025 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.79.

Shares of ALB opened at $283.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

