Algorand 1-Day Volume Tops $516.03 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00064266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00029991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007697 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 7,015,124,614 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.