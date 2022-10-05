Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $161.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.50% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $84.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

