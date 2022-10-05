AlinX (ALIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $282,818.00

AlinX (ALIX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One AlinX coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AlinX has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. AlinX has a total market capitalization of $282,818.00 and $1.98 million worth of AlinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AlinX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AlinX Profile

AlinX was first traded on August 15th, 2021. AlinX’s total supply is 489,999,941 coins. AlinX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. AlinX’s official website is alinx.io.

AlinX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AlinX.io is a play and earn platform built by incorporating NFT into games on the BSC ecosystem. Here players can find a lot of games with various genres to get entertainment in their spare time and most especially, be able to earn an extra part of their income by owning themselves with high-value NFTs. Besides, with the Heroes Training (NFT Farming) feature, players will get passive income from the NFTs that players own without having to sell them.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AlinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AlinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AlinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.