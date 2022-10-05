Alium Finance Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Alium Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alium Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Alium Finance has a market capitalization of $22,675.43 and approximately $57,872.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Alium Finance
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Alium Finance
Receive News & Updates for Alium Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alium Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.