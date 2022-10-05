ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:ALE opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

