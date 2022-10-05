ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
ALLETE Price Performance
NYSE:ALE opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
About ALLETE
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALLETE (ALE)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.