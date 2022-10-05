AllSafe Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $40,514.10 and $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003003 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe is an online community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all around the world investing time, talent and wealth and open to anyone willing to make a positive impact on the future of finance and technology.AllSafe is organized within the body of AllSafe Foundation which controls the project funds and intellectual property. In line with the nature of open-source / open-community projects, the foundation has a passive role as a resources host. Official day-to-day duties are carried out by select individuals within the community where all activities are open for community assessment and key decisions are determined by public voting.The objective of our project is managing AllSafe coin as a sustainable financial instrument. This goal relies on the work of talented individuals keeping AllSafe in a position of soundness and active development, as well as the advancement of crypto industry as a whole. The success is achieved with people trusting the underlying technology and market strength, which defines our main focus.The official Allsafe ticker is “ASAFE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.