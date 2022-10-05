Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) vs. United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Head to Head Comparison

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and Alpha Pro Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get United Health Products alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$30.55 million ($0.01) -29.01 Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.78 $6.76 million $0.28 14.68

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

United Health Products has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Health Products and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -3,282.29% Alpha Pro Tech 5.71% 5.68% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Health Products and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats United Health Products on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

(Get Rating)

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.