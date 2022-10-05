Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Financial Survey

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -101.38% -25.89% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and H-CYTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 276.65%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats H-CYTE on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About H-CYTE

(Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

