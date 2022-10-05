Alpha5 (A5T) Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges

Alpha5 (A5T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Alpha5 has a total market capitalization of $909,283.00 and $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha5 has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Alpha5 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha5 Profile

Alpha5’s launch date was July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. The official message board for Alpha5 is alpha5-io.medium.com. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha5 is www.alpha5.io/#.

Buying and Selling Alpha5

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha5 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha5 using one of the exchanges listed above.

