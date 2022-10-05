Alpine F1 Team Fan Token Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (ALPINE)

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Alpine F1 Team Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00017843 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has a market cap of $41.21 million and $23.83 million worth of Alpine F1 Team Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alpine F1 Team Fan Token

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,360,000 tokens. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @alpinef1team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s official website is www.binance.com/en/fan-token/team-profile/alpine.

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 11,360,000 in circulation. The last known price of Alpine F1 Team Fan Token is 3.62863647 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $10,510,228.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/fan-token/team-profile/alpine.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpine F1 Team Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpine F1 Team Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpine F1 Team Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

