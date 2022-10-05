Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $32,800.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,451.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $195.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

