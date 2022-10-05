Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $32,800.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,451.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $195.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

