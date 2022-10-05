Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.