Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

