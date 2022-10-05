Altium Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenaris by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Tenaris Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TS opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

