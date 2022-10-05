Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,576,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.86.

CME Group Stock Up 2.2 %

CME opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.